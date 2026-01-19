16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A medical cargo pallet sits on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)