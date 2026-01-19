U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin O’Shaughnessy, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Loadmasters assigned to the 16th EAS are responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9492463
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-FM571-1634
|Resolution:
|4811x2879
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.