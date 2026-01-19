16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin O’Shaughnessy, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. O’Shaughnessy was responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)