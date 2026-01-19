U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Rivera, a forward observer with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a communications check during an embassy reinforcement training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9491672
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-VC519-1701
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.