11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

A U.S. Marine Corps crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aims a M240D medium machine gun while Marines and Sailors disembark an MV-22B Osprey during an embassy reinforcement training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)