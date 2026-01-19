(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Rivera, a forward observer with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security during an embassy reinforcement training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9491666
    VIRIN: 260124-M-VC519-1257
    Resolution: 4268x2845
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer
    BLT 3/5
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

