U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hser Poe, a rifleman with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides aboard an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9491661
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-VC519-1201
|Resolution:
|3329x4994
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.