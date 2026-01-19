11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hser Poe, a rifleman with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides aboard an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)