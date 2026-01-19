11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Role players participate in an embassy reinforcement training event for the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)