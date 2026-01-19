11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Embassy Reinforcement Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, set up security positions during an embassy reinforcement training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)