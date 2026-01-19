(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Conducts Maintenance [Image 14 of 16]

    Boxer Conducts Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Engineman Fireman Briana Le conducts an engineering boat report on a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9491212
    VIRIN: 260122-N-GT017-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Maintenance [Image 16 of 16], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    RHIB

