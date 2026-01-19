Boxer Conducts Maintenance

Engineman Fireman Briana Le conducts an engineering boat report on a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch)
