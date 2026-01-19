Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Francisco Naval, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs an F-35B Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck during flight operations, Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)