    11th MEU Marines, Boxer Sailors conduct LCAC Operations [Image 3 of 16]

    11th MEU Marines, Boxer Sailors conduct LCAC Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, unloads vehicles in the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9491198
    VIRIN: 260121-N-CO542-1032
    Resolution: 5568x3128
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Boxer Sailors conduct LCAC Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    Amphibious vehicles
    Joint cooperation

