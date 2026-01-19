11th MEU Marines, Boxer Sailors conduct LCAC Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, unloads vehicles in the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Eliora Sims)