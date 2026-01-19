Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to take off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)