    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 16]

    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to take off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9491203
    VIRIN: 260122-N-CM165-1204
    Resolution: 5111x3407
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SN Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    F-35B
    VMFA 122

