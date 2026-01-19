(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 12 of 16]

    Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    An MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9491207
    VIRIN: 260122-N-FG645-1079
    Resolution: 5858x3905
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    VMM 163
    MV-22B Osprey

