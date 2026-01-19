Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Kyle Heydenburg, the operations chief for Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a precombat check and inspection in the hangar bay aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 22, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)