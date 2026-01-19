Lt. Col. Matthew Stockton, commander 1-145th Aviation Regiment, 1st Lt. Cooper Gentry, a student aviator, 1st Lt. Hesten Hogan, an AH-64E pilot and recent flight school graduate, assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Johnson celebrate 1st Lt. Hogan's and 1st Lt. Gentry's Ranger School graduation at Fort Benning, Georgia on Jan. 23.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9490758
|VIRIN:
|260124-D-HW608-4624
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
From Flight School to Ranger School, Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab
