Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab

Lt. Col. Matthew Stockton, commander 1-145th Aviation Regiment, 1st Lt. Cooper Gentry, a student aviator, 1st Lt. Hesten Hogan, an AH-64E pilot and recent flight school graduate, assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Johnson celebrate 1st Lt. Hogan's and 1st Lt. Gentry's Ranger School graduation at Fort Benning, Georgia on Jan. 23.