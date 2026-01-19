1st Lt. Cooper Gentry, a student aviator assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, hugs a family member after he graduated from Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia on Jan. 23.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9490749
|VIRIN:
|260124-D-HW608-8552
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab [Image 8 of 8], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Flight School to Ranger School, Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab
No keywords found.