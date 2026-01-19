(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    1st Lt. Cooper Gentry, a student aviator assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, graduates from Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia on Jan. 23.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 21:46
    Photo ID: 9490746
    VIRIN: 260124-D-HW608-5485
    Resolution: 3805x4000
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab [Image 8 of 8], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation
    Ranger
    Ranger School Graduation
    avcoe

