Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab

Lt. Col. Matthew Stockton, commander of the 1-145th Aviation Regiment, congratulates1st Lt. Cooper Gentry, a student aviator, assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, upon his graduation from Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia on Jan. 23.