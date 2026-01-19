Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Hesten Hogan, an AH-64E pilot and recent flight school graduate and1st Lt. Cooper Gentry, a student aviator, both assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, show off their newly earned Ranger tabs at their Ranger School graduation at Fort Benning, Georgia on Jan. 23.