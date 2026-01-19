(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Matthew Stockton, commander of the 1-145th Aviation Regiment, 1st Lt. Hesten Hogan, an AH-64E pilot and recent flight school graduate, assigned to D Co, 1-145th Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Johnson celebrate 1st Lt. Hogan's Ranger School graduation at Fort Benning on Jan. 23.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 21:46
    This work, Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab [Image 8 of 8], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Flight School to Ranger School, Fort Rucker Aviators Earn the Coveted Ranger Tab

