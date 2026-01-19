USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, tours the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute City alongside Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces on January 23, 2026. SAFTI City is the premier urban training facility in Singapore, one of the largest and most technologically advanced facilities of its kind. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)