    USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit [Image 8 of 11]

    USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit

    PAYA LABAR, SINGAPORE

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, tours the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute City alongside Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces on January 23, 2026. SAFTI City is the premier urban training facility in Singapore, one of the largest and most technologically advanced facilities of its kind. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9490651
    VIRIN: 260123-A-GJ727-1200
    Resolution: 4918x3272
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: PAYA LABAR, SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.-Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit

    Singapore
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    SAFTI City

