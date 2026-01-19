USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Ministry of Defence building to meet with Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Defence of Singapore, and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces on January 22, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)