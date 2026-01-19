Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces on January 22, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9490646
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-GJ727-1104
|Resolution:
|5561x3700
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|PAYA LABAR, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.-Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit
No keywords found.