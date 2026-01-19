(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit [Image 2 of 11]

    USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit

    PAYA LABAR, SINGAPORE

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Ministry of Defence building to meet with Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Defence of Singapore, and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces on January 22, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 19:42
    Location: PAYA LABAR, SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    MINDEF
    CHOD
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

