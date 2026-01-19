USINDOPACOM commander reinforces U.S.- Singapore defense partnership during Singapore visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Ministry of Defence building to meet with Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Defence of Singapore, and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces on January 22, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

SINGAPORE — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Singapore from Jan. 23–24 to reinforce defense cooperation, improve interoperability, and reaffirm the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore.

Paparo met with Singapore’s Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing at the Ministry of Defence, where the two leaders underscored the strength and longevity of the U.S.-Singapore defense relationship and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the U.S. military and the Singapore Armed Forces. They also highlighted a shared commitment to regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, Paparo also met with Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force Vice Adm. Aaron Beng following a Guard of Honour ceremony at the Ministry of Defence.

Paparo toured Changi Naval Base, where he received briefings on the Republic of Singapore Navy’s modernization initiatives, including the expansion of unmanned capabilities. He also visited SAFTI City to observe how Singapore employs advanced training infrastructure, smart instrumentation and battlefield effects simulators to prepare forces for the evolving demands of modern warfare.

The United States and Singapore cooperate across a wide range of security issues, including border security, maritime security, military readiness, counterproliferation, cybersecurity and counterterrorism.

The visit reflects the depth of the countries’ 60-year defense relationship, sustained through regular senior leader engagements, professional military education exchanges and combined training. U.S. and Singapore forces routinely train together in bilateral and multilateral exercises, including the recent ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise held in December 2025, strengthening interoperability, trust and operational readiness.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.