U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care

U.S. Army medics and Panamanian medical professionals take a group photo after a medical orientation meeting at Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026. The engagement strengthens medical readiness and cooperation by promoting collaboration and information exchange with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)