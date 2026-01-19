U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Julio Arosemena, the General Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Panama (MINSA), left, and Dr. Leisa Crastz, Regional Chief of Public Health and Population Care, right, delivers a brief to U.S. Army Medics during a medical orientation meeting at Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)