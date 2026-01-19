U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Julio Arosemena, the General Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Panama (MINSA), engages with U.S. Army medics during a medical orientation meeting at Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026.The engagement strengthens medical readiness and cooperation by promoting collaboration and information exchange with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)