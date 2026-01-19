(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care [Image 2 of 10]

    U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care

    COLóN, PANAMA

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army medics engage with Panamanian medical professionals during a medical orientation at the Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026. The engagement strengthens medical readiness and cooperation by promoting collaboration and information exchange with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9489721
    VIRIN: 260120-A-CM201-8534
    Resolution: 4096x2731
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: COLóN, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colón
    medical
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

