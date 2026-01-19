U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics engage with Panamanian medical professionals during a medical orientation at the Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026. The engagement strengthens medical readiness and cooperation by promoting collaboration and information exchange with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)