    U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care

    COLóN, PANAMA

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Kiley, assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, engages with Panamanian medical professionals during a medical orientation at Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9489725
    VIRIN: 260120-A-DL184-1001
    Resolution: 5592x3728
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: COLóN, PA
    This work, U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colón
    medical
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

