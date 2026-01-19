U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Kiley, with Brooke Army Medical Center, Dr. Leisa Crastz, regional chief of public health and population care, and Lic. Julio Arosemena, general secretary, discusses medical cooperation during a medical orientation at the Manuel Amador Guerrero Hospital in Colón, Panama, Jan. 20, 2026. The engagement strengthens medical readiness and cooperation by promoting collaboration and information exchange with Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9489724
|VIRIN:
|260120-A-CM201-9563
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army medical teams arrive in Colón, Panama to support patient care [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.