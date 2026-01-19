56th RGS receives final HH-60W

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Cooley, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, positions the blade of a brand-new HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter into place at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9489244
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-NR948-1221
|Resolution:
|5436x3617
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
