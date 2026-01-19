(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th RGS receives final HH-60W [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    56th RGS receives final HH-60W

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigayle Herbst, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron weapons journeyman, utilizes a rope to guide the blade of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter into its proper position at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. With the addition of the new helicopter, the 56th RGS now has a complete fleet of six Jolly Green II models after transitioning from the Pavehawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 04:04
    Photo ID: 9489243
    VIRIN: 260115-F-NR948-1156
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th RGS receives final HH-60W [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th RGS receives final HH-60W
    56th RGS receives final HH-60W
    56th RGS receives final HH-60W
    56th RGS receives final HH-60W
    56th RGS receives final HH-60W
    56th RGS receives final HH-60W

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56RGS, 31FW, 56RQS, USAFE, NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery