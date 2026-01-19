U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigayle Herbst, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron weapons journeyman, utilizes a rope to guide the blade of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter into its proper position at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. With the addition of the new helicopter, the 56th RGS now has a complete fleet of six Jolly Green II models after transitioning from the Pavehawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9489243
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-NR948-1156
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RGS receives final HH-60W [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.