    56th RGS receives final HH-60W [Image 3 of 6]

    56th RGS receives final HH-60W

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron adjust the position of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter blade at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. With the arrival of this new helicopter, the 56th RGS now has a complete fleet of six Jolly Green II models after transitioning from the Pavehawk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, 56th RGS receives final HH-60W [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

