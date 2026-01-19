56th RGS receives final HH-60W

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron adjust the positions of HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter blades at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. The HH-60W was designed to meet long-range and high threat requirements to better support the full range of combat rescue and other special missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)