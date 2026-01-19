56th RGS receives final HH-60W

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron work together to adjust the position of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter blade at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response utilizing HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, which the 56th RGS keeps mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)