56th RGS receives final HH-60W

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A brand-new U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter is stationed on the flightline for blade unfolding at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. The HH-60W was designed to meet long-range and high threat requirements to better support the full range of combat rescue and other special missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)