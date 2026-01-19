Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of Iowa, speaks with Iowa National Guard Soldiers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Osborn is the top military leader for the Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)