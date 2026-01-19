Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Strasser, Iowa National Guard command senior enlisted leader, listens to Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Iowa National Guard senior leaders visited the 332nd EMDS to thank them for the treatment of two Iowa National Guard soldiers injured during the Dec. 13 attacks in Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)