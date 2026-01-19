Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of Iowa visit U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Reynolds and Osborn visited the medical squadron to thank Airmen for their role in treating injured soldiers from the Iowa National Guard following the Dec. 13 attacks in Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)