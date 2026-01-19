Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Lemister, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron chief of medical staff, speaks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit highlighted the medical squadron’s role in caring for two Iowa National Guard soldiers injured in the Dec. 13 attacks in Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)
|01.20.2026
|01.22.2026 06:08
|9487392
|260121-F-UX118-1006
|7140x4760
|2.95 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|0
