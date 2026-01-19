(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Lemister, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron chief of medical staff, speaks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit highlighted the medical squadron’s role in caring for two Iowa National Guard soldiers injured in the Dec. 13 attacks in Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9487392
    VIRIN: 260121-F-UX118-1006
    Resolution: 7140x4760
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery