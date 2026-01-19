Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron includes several Airmen who hail from Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 06:08
|Photo ID:
|9487396
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-UX118-1011
|Resolution:
|7785x5190
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.