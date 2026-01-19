Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron includes several Airmen who hail from Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)