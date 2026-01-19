(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of Iowa speak with U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The Airmen presented Reynolds and Osborn American flags flown aboard an aircraft during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9487395
    VIRIN: 260121-F-UX118-1009
    Resolution: 5707x3736
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, Iowa, Iowa National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery