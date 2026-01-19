Iowa Gov., adjutant general of Iowa visit 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of Iowa speak with U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The Airmen presented Reynolds and Osborn American flags flown aboard an aircraft during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)
