JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief master sergeant selects and current or former chief master sergeants gather for a photo during a chief master sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. These individuals achieved the rank of chief master sergeant which is a mark of distinction, recognizing years of dedication and the ability to lead at the highest levels of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)