JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

An audience member takes a photo of Senior Master Sgt. Juston Milliner, Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff, with colleagues during a chief master sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. These individuals achieved the rank of chief master sergeant which is a mark of distinction, recognizing years of dedication and the ability to lead at the highest levels of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)