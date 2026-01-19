(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects [Image 3 of 5]

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    An audience member takes a photo of Senior Master Sgt. Juston Milliner, Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff, with colleagues during a chief master sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. These individuals achieved the rank of chief master sergeant which is a mark of distinction, recognizing years of dedication and the ability to lead at the highest levels of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 14:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, JBAB celebrates the new chief selects [Image 5 of 5], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

