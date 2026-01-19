Senior Master Sgt. Kristen Brown, Headquarters Air Force Air Force Logistics Readiness Office, hi-fives service members during a chief master sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. In 2026, Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants for promotion out of 2,445 eligible candidates for a selection rate of 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9486565
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-NY675-1280
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, JBAB celebrates the new chief selects [Image 5 of 5], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
No keywords found.