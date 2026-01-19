JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Kristen Brown, Headquarters Air Force Air Force Logistics Readiness Office, hi-fives service members during a chief master sergeant release party at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. In 2026, Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants for promotion out of 2,445 eligible candidates for a selection rate of 26.18%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)