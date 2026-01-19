U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, command chief, speaks with the chief master sergeant selects during a release party at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Service members and leadership assigned to the 11th Wing came together to celebrate the newest chief master sergeant selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
