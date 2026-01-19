(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, command chief, speaks with the chief master sergeant selects during a release party at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Service members and leadership assigned to the 11th Wing came together to celebrate the newest chief master sergeant selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9486567
    VIRIN: 260115-F-NY675-1437
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB celebrates the new chief selects [Image 5 of 5], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects
    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery