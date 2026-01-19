JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

Photo By Hayden Hallman | Senior Master Sgt. Philip Barry, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Special Trial Counsel, right, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., left, senior enlisted leader for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, command chief, during a chief master sergeant release party at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, is held by just 1% of the Air Force's enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Leadership from the 11th Wing and service members came together to recognize newest chief master sergeant selects during a release party at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026.

“Never stop learning,” advised U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and the 11th WG. “It is not the time to stand-by since you have made the highest rank, but to keep learning and mentor the Airmen under your responsibility.”

Chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, is held by just 1% of the Air Force's enlisted force.

Achieving the rank of chief master sergeant is a mark of distinction, recognizing years of dedication and the ability to lead at the highest levels of the enlisted force.

“Congratulations to you for achieving this milestone. I have the most faith in your ability to lead and continue to better the units that you serve in on JBAB,” said Thompson.

Below is a list of the chief master sergeant selects:

Senior Master Sgt. Pearl Alomar, Headquarters Air Force, A4 Executive Services

Senior Master Sgt. Rasheim Anderson, 811th Force Support Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Armstrong, The U.S. Air Force Band

Senior Master Sgt. Philip Barry, Secretary of The Air Force Office of Special Trial Counsel

Senior Master Sgt. Kristen Brown, Headquarters Air Force Air Force Logistics Readiness Office

Senior Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, 11th Force Support Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Debrietta Cole, Headquarters Air Force Plans and Integration

Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Cullum, The U.S. Air Force Band

Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Hutto, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Joint EOD Technology Division

Senior Master Sgt. Latasha Lindsey, White House Military Office, Policy Plans and Requirements

Senior Master Sgt. Juston Milliner, Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Senior Master Sgt. Caleb Myers, Headquarters Air Force A3W

Senior Master Sgt. Enrique Placido, The Joint Staff J1

Senior Master Sgt. Tiffany Shelton, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Senior Master Sgt. Clane Shirley, Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff Action Engagements Group

Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Thayer, Headquarters Air Force Intelligence Force Development

Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Wilson, Headquarters Air Force Intelligence Force Development