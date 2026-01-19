(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBAB celebrates the new chief selects

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Story by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Leadership from the 11th Wing and service members came together to recognize newest chief master sergeant selects during a release party at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2026.

    “Never stop learning,” advised U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and the 11th WG. “It is not the time to stand-by since you have made the highest rank, but to keep learning and mentor the Airmen under your responsibility.”

    Chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank, is held by just 1% of the Air Force's enlisted force.

    Achieving the rank of chief master sergeant is a mark of distinction, recognizing years of dedication and the ability to lead at the highest levels of the enlisted force.

    “Congratulations to you for achieving this milestone. I have the most faith in your ability to lead and continue to better the units that you serve in on JBAB,” said Thompson.

    Below is a list of the chief master sergeant selects:

    Senior Master Sgt. Pearl Alomar, Headquarters Air Force, A4 Executive Services

    Senior Master Sgt. Rasheim Anderson, 811th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Armstrong, The U.S. Air Force Band

    Senior Master Sgt. Philip Barry, Secretary of The Air Force Office of Special Trial Counsel

    Senior Master Sgt. Kristen Brown, Headquarters Air Force Air Force Logistics Readiness Office

    Senior Master Sgt. Rochell Brown, 11th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Master Sgt. Debrietta Cole, Headquarters Air Force Plans and Integration

    Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Cullum, The U.S. Air Force Band

    Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Hutto, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Joint EOD Technology Division

    Senior Master Sgt. Latasha Lindsey, White House Military Office, Policy Plans and Requirements

    Senior Master Sgt. Juston Milliner, Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Senior Master Sgt. Caleb Myers, Headquarters Air Force A3W

    Senior Master Sgt. Enrique Placido, The Joint Staff J1

    Senior Master Sgt. Tiffany Shelton, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    Senior Master Sgt. Clane Shirley, Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff Action Engagements Group

    Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Thayer, Headquarters Air Force Intelligence Force Development

    Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Wilson, Headquarters Air Force Intelligence Force Development

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
